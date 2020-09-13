TISDALE -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a public notice after an individual who tested positive with COVID-19 visited businesses in Tisdale, Sask. when they were likely infectious.

In a news release, the SHA said the individual visited two retailers on Sept. 6.

The businesses were Sobey’s Liquor Store at 900 93rd Avenue between 6 - 6:15 p.m. and Beeland Co-op Food Store at 904 93rd Avenue between 6:15 - 6:30 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified date and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19, and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.