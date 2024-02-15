Porter Airlines announces Toronto-Saskatoon route

Saskatoon residents will soon have another way to fly to Canada’s largest city.

Porter Airlines has announced its first service in Saskatchewan with a daily route between Saskatoon and Toronto-Pearson Airport.

The service is set to begin on May 16 with Porter’s new 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

According to the Porter Airlines website, a one-way flight to Toronto on May 16 with a carry-on bag could cost you about $150, before tax and fees.

“We are proud to connect Saskatoon and the province of Saskatchewan to Porter’s network for the first time in our history,” said Porter Airlines president Kevin Jackson.

“It solidifies our commitment to bringing the level of connectivity, service, and generosity that travellers deserve across the country.”

The route also connects to eastern Canada destinations out of Toronto-Pearson, including Halifax, Montréal, Ottawa, and St. John’s.

“As the gateway to Saskatchewan’s north, YXE is committed to connecting our region to the world, and with Porter’s strong connections and partner airlines this new route to Toronto will allow for greater connectivity, a new air travel experience, and more flight options, all at a competitive fare that we know our guests are going to love,” said YXE Saskatoon Airport president and CEO Stephen Maybury.

Porter now serves 20 destinations in all Canadian provinces including Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, and Winnipeg.