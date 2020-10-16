PRINCE ALBERT -- A man charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident that occurred at a business in Prince Albert appeared in court Friday.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 10 p.m. in the 3200 block of Second Avenue West, police said in a news release.

The accused is Trent Fox, 19.

Police believe he hitchhiked to Prince Albert from North Battleford earlier that evening.

Police would like to speak with the occupant(s) of the vehicle that brought Fox to Prince Albert.

It is not believed that any occupants of this vehicle were involved in a criminal offence.

Fox was wearing a red Chicago Blackhawks toque, camouflage pants and a grey sweater when he was picked up on his way to Prince Albert, police say.