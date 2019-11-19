SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are searching for a male suspect in connection to an alleged stabbing and armed robbery Monday evening.

The 19-year-old victim and another 19-year-old man had been walking through a field near the 400 block of Russell Road around 8 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown male who demanded money, police say.

The suspect and victim engaged in an altercation prior to the victim being stabbed, police say.

The victim and second man fled to hospital, where the victim was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect is described as six feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing black sweat pants and a black bunnyhug.