

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police ask for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy whose family believes may be in a vulnerable state.

Dylan Cote-Naistus was last seen Monday around 6:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Civic Centre, police said in a news release.

He is described as having a slender build at six feet tall and 145 pounds. He has black hair with long bangs, brown eyes and a scar on his left cheek.

He wears gauged earrings and was last seen wearing a black bunnyhug with a black jacket, black Adidas track pants, white runners and a grey/blue backpack.