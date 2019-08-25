

CTV News Saskatoon





Police are searching for suspects after two people were robbed at gun point in the 700 block of 7 Ave. N early on Sunday morning.

Two men on BMX bikes approached a man and a woman around 6:30 a.m. and showed a gun and demanded their cell phones, according to police.

The two men are both described as being in their early twenties and wearing all black clothing. The man with the gun had a black bandana covering his face. They have not been located as of yet.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or call Crime Stoppers.