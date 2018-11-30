The Saskatoon Police Service says it’s investigating a video which appears to show an officer punching a person who was pinned to the ground.

Eric Cameron says he took the video outside St. Thomas Wesley United Church on 20th Street West on Nov. 10 and posted it to Facebook.

He says he was shocked about what he saw and has since filed a complaint to police.

Police confirm the complaint was filed, but say they’re unable to comment as it’s an ongoing investigation.

