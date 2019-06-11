

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon based real estate developer plans to build a mixed-use rental property in the Broadway district.

880 Broadway will be the first residential rental property to be built in the area since the 1970s, Baydo Development Corporation says.

“We are very excited to be building this new rental property in such an iconic neighbourhood in Saskatoon,” vice president of finance Chris Luczka said in a news release.

“The building will not only have amenities to meet the needs of our rental tenants but will also serve the greater Nutana neighbourhood as well.”

880 Broadway will be 10 storeys high and will include 68 residential units, some of which will have more than 600 square feet of private outdoor living space.

The building will have a large rooftop patio, a games room and lounge area available for all tenants, Baydo says. The main and second floors will have about 20,000 square feet of commercial space which is currently available for lease.

There will also be two-and-a-half levels of underground parking.

Construction is expected to begin summer of 2019 and take two years, the company says.