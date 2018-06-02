

CTV Saskatoon





On Saturday, people marched around City Hall to protest the closure of medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.

“In Vancouver, they are leaving them alone. They are grandfathering into the law. They are not going to touch them. Do the same thing here. We’re not asking, we’re demanding,” one protester said.

Saskatoon has been approved for seven cannabis retail stores once marijuana is legalized later this year.

On Friday, the province awarded permits to 51 retailers.

Protesters said medical marijuana dispensaries should not be removed.

Saskatoon police have raided two dispensaries in the city this year.