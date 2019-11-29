SASKATOON -- A 38-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Confederation Drive and Laurier Drive, police say.

Police were called to the scene around 6 p.m. on Friday, responding to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say the man remains in serious, but stable, condition.

Collision analysts were called out to assist in the continuing investigation.

The intersection was closed for some time, but was reopened early Saturday morning.