A pedestrian is in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

Police say it happened around 8:46 p.m. at the intersection of 20th Street and Avenue H.

An officer came across the crash shortly after it happened and assisted the man, who was still lying on the road. He was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian at an intersection.