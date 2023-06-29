Path cleared for Nordic spa in Saskatoon
A Nordic spa development in the Willows neighbourhood is a step closer to reality after city council approved changes to the area’s community plan on Wednesday.
Dream Development originally pitched the project in 2021 but was flatly rejected by city councillors over its lack of consultation with the neighbourhood.
“This first came before council about two years ago, and at that time there was a lot of opposition from residents on this proposal,” said Ward 7 Councillor Mairin Loewen, who represents the area encompassing the Willows.
Residents told council at the time they were worried the development would spoil their views, and the tranquility in the neighbourhood would be wrecked by increased traffic.
On Wednesday night, Dream Development’s Brad Zurevinski said the company took the “strong direction” to heart.
“More public consultation with the residents was needed to make sure we get the plan right for all stakeholders.”
Dream hired consultants and spent the past year surveying and meeting with residents to get their input on how to adapt the project, said Zurevinski.
He said the majority of respondents opposed the retail-commercial development portion of Dream’s proposal, but most believed a new investment in the golf course and its amenities would improve real estate values.
About 70 per cent said the spa should be built further away from existing development than what was proposed in Dream’s original plan, to minimize impact on traffic.
Dream’s new pitch ditches the retail in favour of other amenities, and moves the actual spa development to a northern section of the neighbourhood.
The proposal, which passed unanimously on Wednesday night, would see the Willows Golf Course redeveloped from 27 to 18 holes, a new southern access to the neighbourhood added to Clarence Avenue, and traffic calming put in on Cartwright Street.
“[This] allows for a very significant investment within the Willows for amenities, upgrades, and a redeveloped 18-hole golf course that will make the Willows economically sustainable now and into the future,” Zurevinski said.
The path is cleared for construction, but the timeline for the project hasn’t been released yet.
“They have council’s approval to proceed anytime. How and when they tackle the different parts of construction is sort of their purview,” Loewen told CTV News on Thursday.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans
Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
Student charged in University of Waterloo stabbing police say was hate-motivated
A triple stabbing during a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo is believed to have been a hate-motivated attack, police said Thursday as they laid multiple charges against a 24-year-old student.
Rapper Travis Scott faces possible criminal charges for Texas crowd crush: Reuters exclusive
A Texas grand jury is meeting Thursday to weigh possible criminal charges against rapper Travis Scott and others over a 2021 crowd crush at a musical festival that left 10 dead and injured thousands, Scott’s lawyer confirmed.
Canada cyberspy agency blocked trillions of 'malicious actions' against feds last year
In the last year, Canada's cyberspy agency blocked on average 6.3 billion 'malicious actions' a day against the federal government, and received ministerial authorization to conduct more active foreign cyber operations than ever before, a new report reveals.
Petro-Canada payments systems largely restored in wake of cyberattack: Suncor
Suncor Energy Inc. says it is making progress in resolving the customer disruptions that have occurred this week in the wake of a cyberattack against the oil and gas company.
Man filmed carving his name on the Colosseum is a tourist living in Britain: Italian police
Italian police on Thursday said they believe the man filmed while engraving his name and that of his apparent girlfriend last week on the ancient Roman Colosseum is a tourist who lives in Britain.
Titan submersible investigation: TSB to review Canadian involvement in incident
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it’s reviewing all the relevant documents and interviews it has gathered as part of its safety investigation into the Titan submersible and its Canadian-tagged support vessel Polar Prince.
Regina
-
'This is incredible': Pats' Bedard, Warriors' Yager, living their dreams following NHL Draft
Following the NHL Draft on Wednesday night, Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard and Moose Jaw Warriors’ forward Brayden Yager were beaming with excitement.
-
Judge hears closing arguments in Thauberger murder trial
The Court of Kings Bench heard closing arguments in the trail of Joseph Thauberger for the first degree murder of his brother Patrick in September of 1997.
-
Investigation sees 4 people arrested, weapons, drugs and cash seized in Moose Jaw
Four people are in custody after police seized assault weapons, drugs and money during an operation in Moose Jaw.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg sisters celebrate graduation following heartbreak and sacrifice
Graduation season is upon us and it’s a time for high school students to reflect on the challenges and accomplishments that have gotten them to this point, but for three Winnipeg sisters, their path to graduation was one marked with heartbreak, sacrifice, and resilience.
-
'A sad piece of our history to lose': Centuries-old oak tree in Manitoba community knocked down by storm
Residents of Souris, Man. want to see a permanent memorial put in place to remember a beloved old oak tree that was blown down during a severe thunderstorm last week.
-
Manitoba Hydro workers may soon go on strike
Thousands of Manitoba Hydro workers could go on strike as early as Friday if a deal is not reached in ongoing contract negotiations.
Calgary
-
Petro-Canada payments systems largely restored in wake of cyberattack: Suncor
Suncor Energy Inc. says it is making progress in resolving the customer disruptions that have occurred this week in the wake of a cyberattack against the oil and gas company.
-
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash on Tsuut'ina Trail
A man is in critical, life-threatening condition after a motorcycle crash that took place Thursday morning.
-
Dozens of illegal firearms and magazines seized from U.S. citizen entering Alberta
The Canada Border Services Agency says six firearms, along with dozens of prohibited magazines, have been seized from a U.S. man who was looking to cross into Canada earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
'I am devastated beyond words': Family of woman killed in impaired-driving crash raising money to transport body to Toronto
A family spokesperson has identified a woman killed in an impaired-driving crash over the weekend as a woman visiting Edmonton from Toronto.
-
Fireworks, music and more: Everything you need to know about the City of Edmonton, legislature Canada Day celebrations
Both the City of Edmonton and Alberta government are hosting Canada Day celebrations in Edmonton. Here's what you need to know.
-
Death of person found in burned vehicle northeast of Edmonton 'targeted': police
Mounties say the death of a person found after a vehicle fire in Sturgeon County is a homicide.
Toronto
-
Ontario may adopt deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers
Ontario may adopt a deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
-
Victim gets shot with fireworks to protect baby from being hit in downtown Toronto
Someone jumped in front of a newborn baby to save them from being hit by fireworks that a group of teens allegedly were shooting at people in downtown Toronto, according to police.
Ottawa
-
Three youths facing charges following hate-motivated incident in Ottawa's west end, police say
Ottawa police say three youths are facing charges in connection to a robbery and hate-motivated incident in Ottawa's west end.
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoke returns to Ottawa, with air quality deteriorating to 'very high risk' on Thursday
Smoke from wildfires burning in northeastern Ontario and Quebec is blowing back into the national capital region, with poor air quality expected to continue until Canada Day.
-
Student charged in University of Waterloo stabbing police say was hate-motivated
A triple stabbing during a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo is believed to have been a hate-motivated attack, police said Thursday as they laid multiple charges against a 24-year-old student.
Vancouver
-
Cause of rollover in downtown Vancouver likely driver's error: police
One driver's error caused a dramatic scene in downtown Vancouver Wednesday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man dead, woman injured after Burnaby home invasion, RCMP say
Homicide investigators have been called to Burnaby after a home invasion that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday morning, according to police.
-
Alberta anglers who cut up halibut to obscure its size fined $30K in B.C. court
A trio of recreational anglers from Alberta has been fined a total of $30,000 in B.C. provincial court for violations of the federal Fisheries Act.
Montreal
-
No deal: Strike continues at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery
One of the unions representing workers at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery in Montreal said a tentative deal to end a months-long strike has fallen through.
-
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
-
Quebec pilot project will put geriatricians on the front line to improve care for seniors
With its aging demographics, Quebec will have to care for more and more seniors in the coming years. In order to better treat these patients, a pilot project will be implemented this fall in the healthcare network to build bridges between geriatricians and front-line physicians.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island Marmot Recovery Foundation marks 20-year milestone
On the 20th anniversary of the first release of marmots into the wild, the Vancouver Island Marmot Recovery Foundation released four more of the large ground squirrels into the wilds of Mount Washington, west of Comox.
-
Reconciliation sparks a reckoning for Canada Day fireworks displays
Chief Don Tom of the Tsartlip First Nation on Vancouver Island says he's been known to "partake" in watching fireworks, as a way to bring families together. But on Canada Day, he wants people to mark the occasion in a different way.
-
Victoria police seek high-risk teen missing for more than a week
Police in Victoria are asking the public to call 911 if they see a high-risk missing teen who has not been seen for more than a week.
Atlantic
-
Murphy’s Logic: Carbon Tax is nothing to celebrate
July 1 brings an increase in the federal carbon tax, asecond federal clean fuel charge could raise prices even more.
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
-
Rebate debate: Will federal cheques offset the carbon tax?
Nova Scotia’s utility regulator says the cost of gasoline will go up by 18 cents per litre as of next weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Man sentenced in Sudbury for 1998 Renee Sweeney murder
After being found guilty of second-degree murder in March in the brutal 1998 stabbing death of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury, Robert Steven Wright received his sentence Thursday morning.
-
Suspect pointed air gun at another driver in Hwy. 11 road rage incident
A road rage incident escalated quickly this week on Highway 11 south of North Bay.
-
Roof fire forces evacuation of Sudbury school
There was some excitement on the second last day of school at for an elementary school in the Greater Sudbury community of Val Caron Thursday.
London
-
Air quality statement back in effect
Smoke is expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility as high levels of air pollution continue from forest fire smoke.
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
-
Woman arrested following separate LPS fraud investigations
One person is facing charges following two separate fraud investigations by the London Police Service Financial Crime Unit, dating back to 2021.