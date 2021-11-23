Saskatoon Nordic spa plan put on ice by city council

Saskatoon -

City councillors voted unanimously against a Nordic spa development in the Willows neighbourhood.

Scandvik Hotels proposed a Scandinavian boutique hotel and spa be built in the neighbourhood, owned by Dream Developments.

The adults-only spa would feature multiple outdoor plunge pools, saunas and massage rooms.

But the concept plan application was voted down by all city councillors and the mayor during a special Tuesday meeting — convened after debate concerning the development ran late Monday night.

While Ward 5. Coun. Randy Donauer voted against the application, he said development is vital for the city’s growth.

"If we put our developers in a situation where they're going to lose money or develop in a way that is not feasible. We won't have development in Saskatoon and that's very concerning to me," Donauer said in the meeting, before the vote.

Donauer urged residents in the Willows to "re-examine their positions."

Some homeowners in the Willows were worried their view and the tranquility of the area would be wrecked by traffic from the hotel and spa.

"I think the neighbourhood is going to have to make some concessions to the developer because it is their land whether you like it or not," Donauer said.

Mayor Charlie Clark echoed Donauer’s concern about a potential lack of growth in the Willows.

"What I find difficult about this hearing in many ways is, and I've seen this in neighbourhoods, where once people decide they don't like something, there can be very little room to find solutions," Clark said.

Ward 1 Coun. Darren Hill said he supports the idea of the spa and hotel, but opposed the location.

"I am a supporter of the hotel and the Nordic spa, but I’m not a supporter of the exact location where they are proposing it," Hill said.

Darryl Dawson, the city's development review manager, said the idea for the development could come back to city hall.

"At some point they may be brought back again in the future with a revised plan," Dawson said.