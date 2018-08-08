

CTV Saskatoon





Two sets of passing lanes are now under construction on Highway 4 between North Battleford and Cochin.

The lanes will cost $10 million, the province says.

“With a number of lakes and the growing economy in the area, these passing lanes will improve safety for travellers along Highway 4,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said in a written release.

“As construction work progresses, please respect the work zone, follow the posted signage and slow down.”

According to the provincial government, 3,700 to 6,900 vehicles drive on that stretch of highway daily.

“We know the construction period will be an inconvenience when travelling between Cochin and the Battlefords, but it will be short-term and will ultimately prove to be a benefit to all, especially those of us who frequently make the trip,” Cochin Mayor Harvey Walker said in the release.

With road work underway, motorists are being reminded to watch for flag people. Drivers should also expect delays in the area.

Information on this project, and other construction sites across Saskatchewan, can be found on the Highway Hotline.