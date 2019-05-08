

CTV Saskatoon





The parents of Dayna Brons, the athletic therapist who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, is backing a petition that calls for federally regulated training for truck drivers.

The petition, which started in January, asks the federal government to implement mandatory entry-level truck driving training nationwide, give people the chance to qualify for funding to support their training, and monitor driving school.

The Brons family encourages people to sign the petition to help make roads safer and prevent future tragedies like the Broncos crash.

The petition closes May 14, which is the beginning of national road safety week.