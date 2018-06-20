

CTV Saskatoon





A Prince Albert doctor accused of having sex with a number of patients has lost his licence.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan recently pulled Josias Furstenberg’s licence after he admitted to 10 charges of unprofessional conduct.

Evidence on Furstenberg’s cellphone showed he had sexual relationships with multiple patients between 2012 and 2016. He also admitted to prescribing large quantities of opioids to a patient, accessing personal information without consent and sharing photographs of his patients.

His Prince Albert practice has since closed.

The charges were not criminal.