Health officials are investigating an outbreak of salmonella in Saskatchewan.

As of Friday, there have been eight cases reported in the province, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The agency said the source of the bacterial infection has not been identified.

"Currently there are no food recall warnings associated with this outbreak," a public health notice reads.

Twenty-three people in British Colombia, two people in Quebec and 10 people each in Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario have also been affected. They range from one-year-old to 87-years-old.

Eighteen of those people were hospitalized and two died, but it has not been determined whether salmonella was a contributing cause, the health agency says.

Salmonella is a common bacteria that causes intestinal illness. Symptoms may include chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, nausea, and vomiting.

Most people recover from the infection after about three days of feeling ill.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled frozen chicken nuggets three times this year over fears of salmonella contamination.

