'Our brother's laying dead here': James Smith Cree Nation man describes tragic scene which followed attack
Just after 6:30 in the morning, Stewart Head received a phone call relaying unthinkably tragic news.
“I always talked about this community exploding one of these days and it sure as hell did,” he told CTV News.
Over the phone, Head's sister frantically described a horrific scene.
“She told me, our brother’s laying dead here, in the house. She said they found him dead, and there’s blood all over the place. He’s not breathing. He’s got no pulse,” he said.
Head’s younger brother, Christian, died after he was stabbed on James Smith Cree Nation the morning of Sept. 4.
Christian was one of 10 victims killed in the stabbings which left 18 injured.
“I didn’t know all of these people were dead. Then they tell me that Earl Burns is dead, Bobby’s (Robert Sanderson) is dead and that Tommy (Thomas Burns) is dead, Greg Burns is dead. Oh my God, it was so heartbreaking to find out all these people were dead,” said Stewart.
Christian’s partner, Lana, was also stabbed at the home and died from her wounds.
Head said he immediately drove to the scene after his sister's phone call.
Also in the home at the time, was Christian’s daughter — and Head's niece. She was stabbed in the neck four times and three times in her side, according to Head.
Head's niece survived and is out of the hospital but he said his family was concerned about another man injured at the scene who was on life support and remains in hospital.
“They got away but had some serious injuries," Head said.
"Really scary stuff, the amount of damage those boys caused.”
Head said he stayed at the blood-stained home where Christian and Lana lay dead, keeping watch until the authorities arrived.
“We thought Myles would come back,” he said.
Myles Sanderson, 30, was one of two suspects in the mass stabbing, he died after he went into medical distress after his Sept. 7 arrest which followed a nearly four-day manhunt.
The other suspect, Sanderson's brother Damien, 31, was found dead in a grassy area on James Smith Cree Nation a day after the attacks — from injuries police do not believe were self-inflicted.
Earlier in the week, Saskatchewan's chief coroner Clive Weighill announced a pair of inquests.
One will examine the mass stabbing that left 11 dead — including Damien.
The other will focus on Myles' in-custody death. When announcing the inquests, Weighill revealed that preliminary autopsy results showed no "blunt force trauma" that may have led to Myles' death.
The home where Christian and Lana were killed was one of more than a dozen crime scenes on the First Nation and in the village of Weldon processed by RCMP in the days following the attacks.
There is furniture missing from the house where his brother died and no one knows where it went, Head told CTV News.
Blood stains remain on the floor and walls that they have to clean, he said.
“It’s going to take us a really long time to heal from this.”
Christian was 54 years old when he died and would have turned 55 in October, according to Head.
“He was one of those guys, if you needed help, he was right there for you … he’d come give you a hand to fix things,” Head said.
“He was a lot like me and took care of his family first.”
Head said says he was taken aback by the number of people at his brother’s funeral.
“I was extremely overwhelmed when I saw the amount of people at my brother’s funeral. There was no place to park and you could feel the hurt and sorrow,” he said.
Head said two deaths on the First Nation, one year before the mass stabbing, should have served as a wake-up call for the community.
On Sept. 6, 2021, RCMP issued an emergency alert in connection to a violent incident and subsequent manhunt for a 33-year-old male suspect.
A man and woman were killed and another person was injured on the First Nation in the incident, according to police.
The suspect was later taken into custody.
“There’s crystal meth here, drug and alcohol problems that have to be addressed. We have to close those down. It will never get better here if we have drugs and alcohol,” Head said.
Following the mass stabbing, the community's leaders have called for more support for dealing with addictions, including additional treatment centres.
Head said he doesn’t know why Myles and Damien Sanderson allegedly killed Christian and Lana Head.
“A lot of people say he had a hit list. If he didn’t like you in the past, you were on that list.”
He says Myles and Damien’s parents separated when the boys were young and as children, the brothers spent a lot of time living with their grandparents who were good people.
“Once they passed away, those boys changed and they changed for the worse.”
Head said intergenerational trauma also looms large in the community.
Head ran away from a Prince Albert residential school when he was ten and he walked home to James Smith by following the railroad tracks.
While at the school, he was abused, harshly punished and ridiculed by school staff, Head said.
“You have to live the way we lived to know what we went through.”
Stewart said in the wake of the tragedy, he’s seen acts of kindness and donations from outsiders such as food and supplies from stores in Carrot River and Kinistino — two nearby communities.
“We had so much support it made us feel a little bit better, a little bit stronger. People came from all over the place, every province.”
He said they were touched by strangers in the town of Melfort who paid for groceries.
“That was something. I asked if they got their names and they said 'No, we just hugged in the Co-op store.'”
With files from Josh Lynn.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hurricane Fiona's potential destructive power shown in five graphics
Hurricane Fiona is heading to Atlantic Canada, likely to leave a path of heavy rain, strong winds, power outages and flooding in its wake. CTVNews.ca shows five graphics that demonstrate its destructive potential.
WATCH LIVE | 'Very powerful' Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring severe winds, heavy rain to Atlantic Canada
People across Atlantic Canada were stocking up on last-minute essentials and storm-proofing their properties Friday ahead of the arrival of Fiona, which forecasters say will hit the region as a 'very powerful' post-tropical storm.
BREAKING | Judge orders eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group from Ottawa church
A judge has ordered that a group with ties to the Freedom Convoy can be evicted from an Ottawa church.
WATCH LIVE | Tracking Hurricane Fiona's path as it hurtles toward Atlantic Canada
CTV News has launched a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to make landfall in Canada on Saturday morning.
India warns citizens in Canada about hate crimes, 'anti-India' activities
The Government of India has issued a warning to Indian nationals and students living in Canada about an increase in “hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities” in the country, urging their citizens to exercise caution.
Quebec driver facing charges after causing chaos on Brampton, Ont. street
A 31-year-old man from Quebec is now facing a slew of charges after police tried to stop a driver wreaking havoc on a residential street in Brampton, Ont.
Fetuses grimace over kale, but smile for carrots, small study finds
Fetuses between 32 and 36 weeks gestation appear to grimace over kale and smile for carrots, according to a small study out of the U.K. that examines how fetuses react to flavours.
Watch ship 'trying to beat' rough seas as Hurricane Fiona approaches
New video from a ship off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador shows the choppy conditions on the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona approaches.
B.C. nurse who entered 'intimate relationship with vulnerable former client' has registration suspended: college
A B.C. nurse's registration has been suspended for a year over concerns about an intimate relationship with a former client.
Regina
-
Lockdown lifted at Regina high school, suspect in custody: police
A lockdown at F.W. Johnson Collegiate has been lifted with everyone safe, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
'Our brother's laying dead here': James Smith Cree Nation man describes tragic scene which followed attack
A James Smith Cree Nation man is still coming to terms with with losing his brother in a mass stabbing that also left his niece seriously injured.
-
Sask. village under boil water advisory after E. Coli bacteria detected
The Village of Roche Percee in southeast Saskatchewan has issed an emergency boil water advisory after E. Coli bacteria was found in a water sample.
Winnipeg
-
12-year-old arrested for shooting airsoft gun in Manitoba school: RCMP
Nelson House RCMP have arrested a 12-year-old boy after he allegedly brought an airsoft gun to school and shot someone with it.
-
Two women arrested after downtown stabbing
A 20-year-old woman is recovering after being stabbed Thursday night in downtown Winnipeg.
-
New contract gives Manitoba health-care workers retroactive raises, signing bonus
Some 18,000 health-care support workers in Manitoba have ratified a new collective agreement that includes pay raises.
Calgary
-
RCMP seize arsenal of guns from Calgary man after road rage incident
RCMP officers have seized dozens of guns, including an AR-15, from a Calgary man after he allegedly flashed a firearm at someone during a road rage incident earlier this month.
-
RCMP bust uncovers suspect with tools used to steal catalytic converters
Strathmore RCMP say a Wheatland County woman is facing more charges after police allegedly found her in possession of two stolen vehicles, break-in instruments and tools that are often used to steal catalytic converters.
-
Jason Kenney, soon out as Alberta premier, pokes fun at himself in speech
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney drew laughs and applause in one of his final speeches before he leaves the job in two weeks.
Edmonton
-
Scammers took advantage of contactless Facebook, Kijiji sales during pandemic, stole $190K in property: Edmonton police
Scammers took advantage of public health precautions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud dozens of people who agreed to a contactless delivery through Facebook Marketplace or Kijiji, Edmonton police say.
-
Business owner says EPS never contacted her after damage done to property
The owner of an Edmonton restaurant is looking for answers after a stolen car damaged her patio last month.
-
46 per cent of commercial vehicles inspected during police blitz pulled from the road due to violations
More than 100 commercial vehicles were pulled off the road for failing to meet safety compliance regulations during a recent police inspection event.
Toronto
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
-
Quebec driver facing charges after causing chaos on Brampton, Ont. street
A 31-year-old man from Quebec is now facing a slew of charges after police tried to stop a driver wreaking havoc on a residential street in Brampton, Ont.
-
Missing 11-year-old boy last seen walking on side of Highway 407 located
A missing 11-year-old boy whose disappearance prompted a large-scale search in and around south west Brampton has been found.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Judge orders eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group from Ottawa church
A judge has ordered that a group with ties to the Freedom Convoy can be evicted from an Ottawa church.
-
Man, 57, charged with manslaughter in Ottawa woman's death
A 57-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge in relation to a 78-year-old Ottawa woman’s death last week.
-
Perth hospital closing labour and delivery unit due to staffing shortage
The Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital’s labour and delivery department is closing for the next two and a half week due to staffing shortages.
Vancouver
-
B.C. families could see child-care fees cut by as much as $550/month
B.C. families paying for child care could soon save hundreds of dollars each month, provincial officials announced Friday.
-
'Earning their Ph-Dog': B.C. researchers seek canines for cognition study
Researchers out of the University of British Columbia are looking for participants in a new study — but in order to qualify, they must have four legs and enjoy belly rubs.
-
Gas prices soar to 218.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices are soaring yet again across much of Metro Vancouver, going up 26 cents per litre in a matter of days.
Montreal
-
Legault says Conservative leader an 'agitator,' compares him to Trump
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault went on the offensive Friday morning, comparing rival Eric Duhaime to former United States president Donald Trump and saying the Conservative leader's stance on COVID-19 restrictions is disqualifying.
-
MUHC staff report racism and discrimination in workplace review
Employees at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) say they have experienced incidents of racism and discrimination "of various forms" at work. That was one of ten findings of a report from the centre's own committee tasked with surveying its workforce. The study itself has not been made public, but an executive summary reported wide-ranging feelings of discrimination and bias against minority groups.
-
Four minors arrested as suspects in stabbing of 14-year-old near Anjou high school
Montreal police have arrested four suspects in connection to the stabbing of a 14-year-old at an Anjou high school parking lot.
Vancouver Island
-
Sunken fishing boat removed from orca habitat near Victoria
A 15-metre fishing boat that sank and leaked oil in a critical orca habitat east of Vancouver Island has been removed from the water. The Canadian Coast Guard confirmed Friday the vessel Aleutian Isle was lifted from the water onto waiting barge. The vessel went down on Aug. 13, coming to a rest in about 60 metres of water with about 10,000 litres of oil and diesel on board.
-
Pamela Anderson's new reality TV series to showcase B.C. property
Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson is set to return to television screens this fall with a series about the restoration of her Vancouver Island property. Pamela's Garden of Eden premieres on HGTV Canada on Nov. 3 and will showcase the redevelopment of the six-acre waterfront property in Ladysmith, B.C., that the actress bought from her grandmother 25 years ago.
-
How green is your grocer? New certification helps Vancouver Island stores improve environmental footprint
A new Vancouver Island-based industry certification helps grocery stores lessen their negative impact on the environment.
Atlantic
-
Fiona closes in, hurricane and tropical storm warnings in effect
Hurricane Fiona approaches the Maritimes, with landfall forecast for eastern Nova Scotia early Saturday morning.
-
How Maritime emergency officials are readying for Hurricane Fiona's imminent impact
Hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been issued for most of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.
-
Hurricane Fiona: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring heavy wind and rain conditions to Atlantic Canada - here is a list of cancellations and closures across the region due to the storm.
Northern Ontario
-
Chapleau man drowns while canoeing on Ruth Lake
A 74-year-old man from Chapleau has drowned on Ruth Lake, located about 15 kilometres south of the community.
-
Meet Katie Behun, CTV News Northern Ontario's new weather specialist
Born and raised in Sudbury, Katie Behun has joined the CTV News Northern Ontario team as the new weather specialist. Here is what you need to know.
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
London
-
High School Project returns live at the Grand Theatre
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Grand Theatre’s High School Project has returned for its 24th season.
-
Loaded handgun seized during arrest in London
A loaded gun has been seized by London police after officers spotted a reported stolen vehicle. Around 12 p.m. on Thursday, an officer saw a man get into the driver’s seat of the vehicle in a parking lot on Third Street.
-
One month after hit and run, London police charge alleged driver
A London driver is facing multiple charges following a hit and run last month that injured two cyclists.