SASKATOON -- Police arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting at a Saskatchewan First Nation around 4 p.m. Monday, RCMP say.

Shawn Moostoos, 33, was taken into custody without incident at a home in Melfort, Sask., according to a news release.

RCMP are not seeking additional suspects.

The shooting occurred around 7:19 p.m. Sunday on James Smith Cree Nation following an altercation at a home in the community, RCMP said in a news release.

A man, 37, and woman, 28, were killed. Another man, 44, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said.

RCMP also ask the public to ensure information being shared through social media is from a trusted source.

"It is easy for misinformation and rumours to spread during tragic incidents like this," police said in a news release.

Jared Moostoos, speaking to CTV News on James Smith Cree Nation, said he heard the gunshots.

“We have to stick as one right now and be strong for each other,” he said.

ALERT CONFUSION

The incident and the subsequent search for Shawn Moostoos prompted a series of emergency alerts Sunday evening, sent to phones and broadcast over the airwaves.

People were instructed to shelter in place, stay away from windows and not answer their doors unless instructed to by police.

The first alert, issued around 8:45 p.m., did not specify in which community the incident was taking place and led to some confusion.

Melfort resident Ken Olson told CTV News he and his wife got the alert while watching a movie.

They locked the doors, turned down the lights and made sure the windows were closed.

“My wife was quite nervous. We didn’t know quite what to do."

According to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release, multiple calls came in regarding the alert.

A second alert sent by RCMP roughly 30 minutes later clarified the location.

James Smith Cree Nation is about 180 kilometeres northwest of Saskatoon.

The emergency alert was rescinded after further investigation revealed more information about the incident and that the suspect and the victims were known to each other, RCMP said.