A Saskatoon man organizing a memorial Wednesday night for Saskatoon’s Sailor Dan says he’s expecting more than 200 people.

Sterling Wilde said he’s asked the city to put out 150 chairs for Wednesday night’s event at Kiwanis park just north of the Bessborough.

“Dan is a city icon here in Saskatoon and he’s known to many,” Wilde told CTV News as he worked on planning for the event. He said he has invited Mayor Charlie Clark, City Council and MLAs, among others.

“I want Dan to be remembered for who he was and for who he wasn’t,” Wilde said. Donations will be taken in memory of Sailor Dan for mental health initiatives in Saskatchewan, he said.

Daniel Hicks, better known as Sailor Dan, died July 9 while in custody. His obituary said he died of respiratory failure at the age of 65. Hicks was known for selling drawings of a ship on the streets of Saskatoon.

The memorial is expected to last from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.