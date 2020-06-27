SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service responded to a robbery Friday night in the 1200 block of Ave. H.

Patrol officers arrived and found a 45 year old man who was assaulted and robbed by three male suspects.

The victim had received a call from his alarm company and went to check on his home. When he arrived, he found three men inside who then assaulted him, police say. The suspects reportedly stole some tools and personal items.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result and did not need to go to hospital, but was treated on-scene by paramedics.

The suspects and victim are believed to be known to each other. This investigation is ongoing as officers continue a search for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.