'Opened my eyes': Families of James Smith Cree Nation victims say inquest offered answers
The jury at one of the largest inquests in Canadian history has started deliberations.
As jurors carefully consider the evidence brought before them, some of the victims' families say the process has already brought some long-awaited answers.
Over the past two weeks Joyce Burns listened to heart-wrenching testimony, better understanding why the father of her grandchildren killed her husband and 10 others.
"He was neglected and abused, he didn't have a chance and I don't want my grandkids to go down that road," Burns said.
“It opened my eyes.”
In September 2022, Myles Sanderson went on a stabbing rampage, killing 11 people in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby community of Weldon.
Deborah Burns' father was one of Sanderson's victims. She too believes the inquest provided some needed answers.
"We were angry, we were confused, we had a lot of questions about the how, the why, and yeah we’re satisfied with some of it," Burns said
During the inquest, family members of the victims were able to question witnesses, which brought some comfort to Buggy Burns, who lost his wife and adult son in the tragedy.
Chelsey Stonestand spoke to the media on his behalf, explaining how the inquest has changed him.
"Buggy speaks openly about the different changes he’s observed within himself, which is being able to sleep more, have a clear mind, some comfort in the death his wife and son," Stonestand said.
The inquest spent a great deal of time shedding light on Sanderson’s childhood trauma, struggles with addictions, and his release from prison.
"It's important to note that the justice system didn't just fail Myles ... there’s no one person responsible, Stonestand said.
Now the jury will return recommendations to prevent similar tragedies.
Darryl Burns lost his sister that day, he is hopeful the jury's recommendations lead to change.
"The recommendations I hope improve life for our people," he said.
The lawyer for James Smith said leadership would like to see a national inquiry to address some of the more complex issues that may have led to the mass killing.
In giving his instructions, the presiding coroner asked the six jurors to make meaningful recommendations.
Data breach at Global Affairs Canada affecting some users' personal information
There has been a data breach at Global Affairs Canada involving the personal information of some users, including employees, and affecting remote access to the department’s network, according to the department.
Deaths of four officer cadets at Royal Military College in 2022 not service-related, investigation rules
A Canadian Armed Forces investigation has confirmed that the deaths of four officer cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. in 2022 were not service-related and the cadets weren't on duty at the time.
5 semis involved in crash on Highway 1 near Lake Louise: police
A crash involving five semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.
Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind
Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.
Skate Canada 'extremely disappointed' with Olympic medal decision, considers appeal
Skate Canada said Tuesday it was 'extremely disappointed' with the International Skating Union's position on the awarding of medals from the figure skating team competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and will 'consider all options to appeal.'
This U.S. couple bought a home in the 'forgotten region' of Italy. Here's what happened next
When the global pandemic hit in 2020, a U.S. couple realized that they 'needed to start enjoying' the lives that they'd 'worked so hard to afford.' It was then that they decided to bite the bullet and begin looking for their very own property in Italy.
'Do not drive': Toyota and GM recall 8,300 vehicles in Canada over air bag inflators
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Canadian hockey assault allegations could re-traumatize survivors: advocates
Allegations against a handful of hockey players are drawing renewed attention to consent culture in Canadian sports. Meanwhile, sexual assault survivors’ advocates are calling for public sensitivity as the case moves through the courts – a process that can be deeply traumatizing for victims of sexual assault across the country.
