One person involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been released from Saskatoon hospital, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The SHA said four victims remain in hospital as of Monday morning.

None of the patients are in critical condition, which means their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The Humboldt Broncos team bus and a semi-truck collided on Highway 35 on April 6. Sixteen people were killed and 13 others injured.