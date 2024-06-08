One killed in fatal collision in Saskatoon

A 47-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision that occurred Friday afternoon at Miller Ave. and 71st Street East in Saskatoon.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:20 p.m., where they found a half-ton truck travelling north on Miller Ave. had collided with a gravel truck which was travelling east on 71st Street, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

The 47-year-old driver of the half-ton truck was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police notified his family.

Details regarding the cause of the collision and any potential injuries remain unknown at this time. However, the police collision analyst unit is investigating the incident.

Police said traffic restrictions at the scene have since been lifted.