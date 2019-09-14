

CTV News Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Police Service says it has responded to five overdoses, resulting in one death, over 30 hours this weekend.

According to police, four of the overdoses, including the death, were due to “alleged illicit drug use.”

They all happened between Friday and Saturday.

Police are again reminding people to avoid drugs that weren’t prescribed by a doctor or dispensed by a pharmacist. Taking illicit drugs “poses a very serious risk of injury or death,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.