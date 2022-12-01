One Arrow First Nation woman killed in apparent homicide, police say

A One Arrow First Nation woman was killed in an apparent homicide, according to police.

On Tuesday, Wakaw RCMP was called to a home in the community around 10:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

The responding officers found 24-year-old Monique Gamble dead at the scene, police said.

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit has charged Harry Paul, 21, with second-degree murder in her death.

The One Arrow First Nation man and the victim were known to each other, RCMP said.

He was scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday.