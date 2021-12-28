Omicron wastewater samples up 800% in Saskatoon

Wastewater samples in Saskatoon are showing a major increase in the Omicron variant - up 808 per cent since the last report from University of Saskatchewan researchers.

The latest wastewater samples show Omicron representing 64 per cent of the COVID-19 viral load in the city.

It means the overall viral load in Saskatoon has increased almost 90 per cent over the last week.

There is better news for Prince Albert and North Battleford. Those cities saw a decrease in their wastewater tests.