SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan NDP is promising that if the party forms the government, the province would have the "best home care in Canada."

During a campaign event in Saskatoon on Tuesday, Meilie committed to $50 million in spending to bolster home care in Saskatchewan with the aim of allowing more seniors to remain in their homes and age in place.

The money would go towards hiring around 200 certified care aides, 100 licenced practical nurses, 70 registered nurses, 100 caretakers, 40 carpenters, 50 cooks, 80 groundskeepers, and 60 occupational therapists, according to an NDP news release.

“We can and must do better by building the best home care in Canada, so older adults can age with dignity in their own homes," Meili said in the release.

On Monday, the NDP pledged to fund 100 new doctors, 150 registered nurses 300 licensed practical nurses and 500 continuing care assistants if elected.

