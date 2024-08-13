Northern Sask. community under evacuation order as wildfire approaches

A wildfire is forcing residents of a remote community in Northern Saskatchewan to evacuate.

On Tuesday afternoon, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) issued an evacuation order for its members in Sandy Bay First Nation.

It comes as an uncontained wildfire near Flanagan Lake continues to grow. The fire is within 20 kilometres of the community, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

On Saturday, PBCN posted an update on its community Facebook page saying the nearby Village of Sandy Bay has agreed to an evacuation plan, but hadn’t issued an official evacuation order.

The post said an emergency response team was working to make arrangements for evacuees.

PBCN is asking for help from volunteer fire fighters and those willing to take fire training.