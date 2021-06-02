SASKATOON -- A family literacy hub for the northern Saskatchewan tri-communities of La Ronge, Air Ronge and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band is set to open in July.

The hub is being established by KidsFirst North in partnership with the nisto ihtāwina Early Years Family Resource Centre.

"The La Ronge and Area Family Literacy Hub will provide opportunity for northern families to access, learn and engage in family literacy programs that relate to their experiences as northern residents," said KidsFirst North program manager Rebecca Clark in a news release.

The hub will consist of books about northern languages, cultures and the environment, and will aim to carry on elder traditions of drumming while storytelling.

It’s funded by the Saskatchewan government, one of nine provincially-funded hubs offering literacy programs for children six and under.

"Literacy is so important for children's learning and development, and parents really are their child's first teacher," said Education Minister Dustin Duncan.

The province said it’s funding the La Ronge and Area Family Literacy Hub in response to a gap in literacy programs in the north.