SASKATOON -- The 150-person limit at Saskatchewan ski hills means that Table Mountain, near North Battleford, can’t open for the season.

General manager Lawrence Blouin said if the province doesn’t allow more than 150 people on the hill at a time, they can’t open because it won’t be financially viable to run all the necessary equipment with so few skiers.

He tells CTV News that a business like his has many variables as it is because of the weather, so having one more thing to add is making it difficult to plan.

They are waiting with snow making equipment and staff at the ready, in the event the province allows higher numbers.

Blouin says at this point, even if they are allowed to open with higher numbers, they won’t be able to get up and running until January because the window of opportunity has passed to make snow.

“I’ve missed four of five days of snow making which would have allowed us to open for Christmas, but that’s gone now so we’re dependant on the weather and the expense is so high for up front,” he said.

That cost is about $100,000 to fire up the snow making equipment and have the runs ready for skiers. It’s money the privately funded ski hill can’t afford to spend unless they’re absolutely sure they can recoup the cost with adequate ticket sales.

Blouin says if they can’t open this year, it will significantly affect their financial position for next year, but opening will still be possible.

About 90 staff are waiting on word from the manager about their future employment.

The Wapiti ski resort near Melfort is in a similar holding pattern as one of the other larger ski areas in the province.

Optimist Hill in Saskatoon, a smaller site, is planning to open some of its activities this Friday with snow making underway now.