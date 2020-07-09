SASKATOON -- Strathcona County RCMP in Alberta on Wednesday arrested a man charged with the second-degree murder of another man in North Battleford.

Michael Jordan White, 32, of Sweetgrass First Nation, was arrested without incident, RCMP said in a news release.

On May 12, officers and paramedics found Todd Levi Stone, 38, unconscious with significant head trauma in a North Battleford home, according to a RCMP news release.

Stone was transported to hospital in Saskatoon for further medical treatment and was declared dead the next day. An autopsy later determined his death to be a homicide.

On May 13, police learned of a fight between Stone and another man and an arrest warrant was issued for White.