North Battleford murder suspect caught in Alberta: RCMP
Michael Jordan White. (RCMP)
SASKATOON -- Strathcona County RCMP in Alberta on Wednesday arrested a man charged with the second-degree murder of another man in North Battleford.
Michael Jordan White, 32, of Sweetgrass First Nation, was arrested without incident, RCMP said in a news release.
On May 12, officers and paramedics found Todd Levi Stone, 38, unconscious with significant head trauma in a North Battleford home, according to a RCMP news release.
Stone was transported to hospital in Saskatoon for further medical treatment and was declared dead the next day. An autopsy later determined his death to be a homicide.
On May 13, police learned of a fight between Stone and another man and an arrest warrant was issued for White.