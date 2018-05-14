No one was injured after a van drove into a business in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to SARCAN Recycling on the 300 block of 103rd Street East just before 1 p.m. Monday, after reports that a vehicle crashed into the building. Both police and fire crews were on scene.

Police say the driver accidentally hit the gas when he meant to hit the brakes. He was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention.