Nipawin elementary school closed due to vandalism

Class was cancelled for students on Monday at Wagner Elementary School in Nipawin following a vandalism incident.

According to the school, Wagner and North East School Division staff need the day to clean the school and "put classrooms back into order."

The vandalism is believed to have occurred on Sunday, according to a post shared on Wagner's Facebook page.

The school said it is planning to reopen on Tuesday depending on how the cleanup efforts proceed.

However, the school said it won't know for sure until later Monday and will issue and update before 1 p.m.

