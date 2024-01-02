New year means new fees for Saskatoon residents
A new year is bringing plenty of new fees and costs for Saskatoon taxpayers.
The city's highest tax increase in the last decade, 6.04 per cent in 2024, will cost the average homeowner about $10.47 more a month — based on a property value of $344,000.
An unprecedented four days of budget deliberations last month found little savings for residents. Not only are taxes increasing significantly, residents are getting less than they're used to.
After roughly six years of debate, garbage pickup has moved from a property tax-funded venture to a utility, with residents having a choice of three different sized bins.
"I have not been in favour of this from the very beginning," Councillor Darren Hill said last September when the decision was finalized.
"We're going to create a utility — bit of a shell game making the citizens of Saskatoon think they're not going to notice that we just created a new revenue stream of $14 million."
Three different cart sizes will be available on request, including the current large (360 litres), medium (240 L) and a small (120L or 135L) black cart.
For the first six months, the city will charge a fixed rate of $9.92 per month to allow people to swap out their cart for the one they need.
Beginning in June, the smallest cart will cost the average resident $28.98 per year, with the medium cart costing an additional $49.34 and $70.97 more for the large cart.
After the initial cart exchange, a $30 fee will apply to each home exchanging to a different cart size.
Water and wastewater rates are increasing by an average rate of 4.6 per cent.
Paid parking is also going to cost more.
The city is adding 130 new paid spots in the warehouse district and the central industrial area surrounding downtown, with the hourly rate increasing from $2.00 to $2.50 per hour.
Fines for parking tickets will increase from $30 to $35 and from $50 to $60 for tickets unpaid 10 days after issue. The city will also charge an additional 15 cents convenience fee on each transaction on the ParkedIn App.
Council was divided throughout a series of prolonged budget meetings in the summer and fall.
The budget later passed in a 7-4 vote with councillors Hill, Troy Davies, Bev Dubois and Randy Donauer voting against.
"I'm disappointed in the budget. I was hoping that it would be four per cent or less," Dubois said after the vote.
“The taxpayer has a lot of extra costs coming up in the new year."
Business license fees for all categories are increasing by 10 per cent.
Recreation is also going to cost more, as rates and fees are increasing at leisure centres, the Forestry Farm Park and Zoo and city-operated golf courses.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school's conduct policy.
Israeli strike in Lebanon kills senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri: security sources
Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, three security sources told Reuters.
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan's Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames. Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed that all 379 occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames.
Tim Hortons reveals which three doughnuts will join Dutchie in returning to menu
Tim Hortons has revealed which three retro doughnuts will join the Dutchie in returning to its menu next week.
Hermoso testifies in sexual assault case after kiss at Women's World Cup
The Spanish player kissed on the lips by the soccer president at the Women's World Cup final appeared in court on Tuesday to testify in the sexual assault case against the former official.
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
Sniffing women's tears makes men less aggressive: study
A peer-reviewed study published in the scientific journal PLOS Biology last month has found that, despite being odourless, women's tears activate certain human smell receptors and reduce aggression in men.
Air Canada ranks last for on-time performance in North America
Air Canada notched the worst on-time performance among large airlines in North America in 2023, according to a new report, even as the carrier surged back to profitability.
Regina
-
Wheat City Metals blaze took 3 days to extinguish
Regina firefighters took three days to fully extinguish a blaze at Wheat City Metals, north of the city.
-
Routine stop for burned out tail light turns into fentanyl seizure for Regina police
What started as a stop for a burned out tail light on New Year’s Eve led Regina traffic police to discover a stash of fentanyl and make two arrests for drug trafficking.
-
No injuries reported in Regina house fire
Regina Fire and Protective Services says no one was hurt in a house fire on the 900 block of Rae Street Tuesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Lawyer confirms identity of man fatally shot by Winnipeg police
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
-
Winnipeg man arrested after toddler ingests fentanyl
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after a young child inadvertently ingested fentanyl at a home in the city.
-
Gas tax suspended in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is putting a pause on the gas tax to help give motorists a break at the pumps.
Calgary
-
Calgary home sales outpace long-term trends in 2023 as migration fuels demand
The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city saw 1,366 home sales in December, a 13.8 per cent increase compared with the same month a year earlier as the number of homes that changed hands in 2023 outpaced long-term trends and activity prior to the pandemic.
-
Calgarians to pay more at the pumps and on property taxes in 2024
The end of the calendar year marks an end to Alberta's gas tax holiday, meaning people will be paying more at the pumps in 2024.
-
Calgary man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Police are looking for a Calgary man who they say missed a court appearance for several charges connected to the sexual abuse of a child.
Edmonton
-
1 killed in highway crash southeast of Edmonton
One person is dead and one is seriously injured after a multi-vehicle collision southeast of Edmonton on Monday evening.
-
Random Edmonton stabbings on New Year's Eve 'a concern': police
Two men are in hospital in critical condition following separate stabbings in central Edmonton the evening of New Year's Eve, and police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for them.
-
Edmonton girl first Alberta baby born in 2024, arrives at midnight
This little girl didn't waste any time in 2024.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 10 passengers injured after transit bus drives into oncoming traffic, crashes into ditch near Mississauga-Toronto border
Ten passengers are injured after a Mississauga transit bus drove into oncoming traffic on a Toronto highway, collided with a vehicle and crashed into a ditch Tuesday morning.
-
Fight onboard Toronto subway sparked delays, mass crowding at Union Station on New Year's Eve
A fight onboard a subway train in Toronto on New Year’s Eve sparked a series of transit delays that led to mass crowding at Union Station, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said in a statement.
-
Brampton mayor calls for individuals making negligent 911 calls to be fined
Brampton’s mayor is calling for individuals misusing the region’s 911 system to be fined as operators deal with a significant increase in calls.
Ottawa
-
O-Train partially shut down after 'concrete debris' found along the track at St-Laurent Station
It is a bumpy start to 2024 for Ottawa's light-rail transit system, with the O-Train out of service in the east end after concrete debris was found along the track inside the tunnel at St-Laurent Station.
-
AMBER ALERT
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
-
St-Hubert delivery car fire extinguished in Ottawa’s east-end
Ottawa firefighters extinguished a St-Hubert delivery car fire in city’s east-end on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
These are the 5 most expensive homes in B.C., according to provincial assessments
The British Columbia Assessment Authority has released its annual list of the most expensive residential properties in the province in 2024.
-
B.C.'s December was warm, but not record-breaking: meteorologist
British Columbians basked in a balmy December to wrap up 2023, but it wasn't quite warm enough to break temperature records.
-
Czechia scores late to eliminate Canada from world juniors
Jakub Stancl scored his second goal of the game with 11.7 seconds left in third period as Czechia survived a blown 2-0 lead to defeat Canada 3-2 and advance to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
AMBER ALERT
AMBER ALERT Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon St.
-
Montreal organization may have to stop feeding homeless for first time since 1877
Montreal's oldest organization serving people without housing says it can no longer afford to serve meals on weekends.
-
Air Canada ranks last for on-time performance in North America
Air Canada notched the worst on-time performance among large airlines in North America in 2023, according to a new report, even as the carrier surged back to profitability.
Vancouver Island
-
These are the 5 most expensive homes in B.C., according to provincial assessments
The British Columbia Assessment Authority has released its annual list of the most expensive residential properties in the province in 2024.
-
B.C.'s December was warm, but not record-breaking: meteorologist
British Columbians basked in a balmy December to wrap up 2023, but it wasn't quite warm enough to break temperature records.
-
B.C. blood banks need 1.5K donors by next week, Canadian Blood Services says
Glenn Bailey donated blood for the 200th time on Monday at a mobile clinic in Sidney. He does it regularly, every chance he gets. Canadian Blood Services is encouraging everyone eligible to follow Bailey's lead.
Atlantic
-
Anti-Indigenous sign: P.E.I. councillor given more time to apologize and pay fine
A village councillor in Prince Edward Island is being given a bit more time to pay a $500 fine and apologize for displaying a sign on his property denying the existence of residential school graves.
-
Man, woman restrained during Upper Tantallon, N.S., home invasion
The Halifax District RCMP is looking for two men who allegedly broke into a home, restrained a man and a woman, and stole several items on Monday night.
-
2024 shaping up to be a costly year for Maritimers
The year 2024 brings tax hikes and rate increases for Maritimers.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
-
Test drive turns into stunt driving charges for Sudbury suspect
A young person in Sudbury who took a vehicle out for a test drive on Regent Street on Tuesday has been charged with stunt driving.
-
Police watchdog called in after person in custody dies during domestic violence investigation in Sudbury
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a suspect died Tuesday morning in Sudbury when police responded to an intimate partner violence call.
London
-
London man charged after obtaining sexual services, sexually assaulting woman
A 42-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly met with a woman at a south London, Ont. hotel and sexually assaulted her after demanding services she did not consent to.
-
Consumer protection at heart of new Ontario towing rules
As of Jan. 1, the Ministry of Transportation has taken oversight of the towing industry. The move is, in part, a response to urban turf battles in some sectors of the industry.
-
Man in custody after east London, Ont. standoff
London police have a man in custody after a lengthy standoff that lasted over four hours.