

CTV Saskatoon





A judge has overturned a sexual assault conviction of a former nightclub owner.

In January 2018 Skipp Anderson was found guilty of sexually assaulting a man after a night of drinking.

However a judge has overturned that conviction after Anderson appealed on the grounds he was briefly excluded from the courtroom, the judge improperly charged the jury, and didn’t allow important evidence.

The Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial.