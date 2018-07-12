

CTV Saskatoon





A victim of sexual assault has filed a lawsuit against the man convicted in the case.

The statement of claim, filed last week in Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench, is seeking $25,000 in damages from Skipp Anderson, the former owner of Pink Nightclub.

It alleges the victim — who can’t be named because he is a victim of sexual assault — has suffered anxiety, depression, sleep disorders and alcoholism as a result of the assault. He’s also lost income because the assault impacted his job performance and he must pay for medication, therapy and other forms of rehabilitation, the lawsuit states.

A jury found Anderson guilty in January of sexual assault and he was sentenced in March to two and a half years in prison — minus 81 days for time spent on remand.

Court heard during the 41-year-old’s trial he sexually assaulted a then-friend in July 2016, after a night of drinking and hot tubbing at Anderson’s home.

Anderson appealed the conviction and a Saskatchewan Appeal Court justice granted Anderson bail, pending his appeal. No date has been set for the appeal to be heard.

The claims in the lawsuit have not been tested in court.