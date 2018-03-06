Former Pink owner sentenced to 30 months for sexual assault
Skipp Anderson speaks to CTV News in this file photo.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 11:45AM CST
A former Saskatoon nightclub owner will serve federal time for sexually assaulting a man in the summer of 2016.
A Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench judge handed Skipp Anderson, the former owner of Pink nightclub, a 30-month prison sentence Tuesday.
Anderson was found guilty by a jury in January.
Court heard the 41-year-old sexually assaulted a then friend in July 2016, after a night of drinking and hot tubbing at Anderson’s home.
The Crown, which asked the judge for a three-year sentence, described the crime as “opportunistic” and said Anderson sexually assaulted the friend when the victim was passed out.
The defence, asking for a sentence of 30 months or less, said in court letters of support show Anderson is a caring person who helps people in the community.
The victim told court he has distanced himself from the LGBTQ community because he is afraid of retaliation.
Eighty-one days will be knocked off Anderson’s 30-month sentence because of time he spent on remand.
