A former Saskatoon nightclub owner will serve federal time for sexually assaulting a man in the summer of 2016.

A Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench judge handed Skipp Anderson, the former owner of Pink nightclub, a 30-month prison sentence Tuesday.

Anderson was found guilty by a jury in January.

Court heard the 41-year-old sexually assaulted a then friend in July 2016, after a night of drinking and hot tubbing at Anderson’s home.

The Crown, which asked the judge for a three-year sentence, described the crime as “opportunistic” and said Anderson sexually assaulted the friend when the victim was passed out.

The defence, asking for a sentence of 30 months or less, said in court letters of support show Anderson is a caring person who helps people in the community.

The victim told court he has distanced himself from the LGBTQ community because he is afraid of retaliation.

Eighty-one days will be knocked off Anderson’s 30-month sentence because of time he spent on remand.