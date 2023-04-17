New Saskatoon Urban Camp can house 50 low-security offenders
A new low-security unit is open at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.
The $8.59 million Urban Camp holds 50 reduced-custody beds in a 13,000 square-foot building, plus recreational space and two dedicated programming rooms, according to a news release from Saskatchewan's corrections and public safety ministry
While at the facility, the ministry says inmates can also receive programming to address mental health and addiction issues.
The Urban Camp program started 40 years ago to allow reduced-custody offenders to work in the community while under supervision, the ministry says. Up to 50 low-security inmates can be housed in the new facility.
“The results of investments like this are rehabilitated inmates, reduced returns to custody, and safer Saskatchewan communities,” said corrections minister Christine Tell.
This is the only urban working camp in the province, the news release said.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal workers to strike Wednesday if union, government don't reach a deal
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike the next day.
Blue Jays pitcher slams United Airlines after he says pregnant wife was forced to clean on 'hands and knees'
A Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is calling out United Airlines after he said the airline made his pregnant wife clean up a mess on her 'hands and knees' made by their two-year-old daughter while on a flight.
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 155,000 federal workers will go on strike Wednesday morning if a deal is not reached with the federal government.
Homeowner shoots, injures Black teen who went to wrong house
The investigation into the shooting by a homeowner of a Black teenager who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers includes questions about whether it was racially motivated, authorities in Kansas City said.
In low-income neighbourhoods, babies of immigrant parents are born healthier: study
In Ontario's poorest neighbourhoods, newborns of non-refugee immigrant mothers face a lower risk of serious illness and death than those born to Canadian-born parents, according to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on Monday.
FIRST PERSON | I moved to the U.S. from Kenya. I never fully realized I was Black until I had a son
Faith Karimi has lived in the U.S. for two decades but still feels a conflict between her race and her nationality.
BREAKING | SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant new rocket
SpaceX called off its first launch attempt of its giant rocket Monday after a problem cropped up during fuelling.
Judy Blume makes her support for the trans community clear
Judy Blume has responded to comments she made about fellow author J.K. Rowling to make her support for the trans community clear.
Top Kremlin critic convicted of treason, given 25 years
A Russian court convicted a top opposition activist of treason on Monday for publicly denouncing Moscow's war in Ukraine and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. It was the latest move in the Kremlin's relentless crackdown on anyone who dares to criticize the invasion.
Regina
-
'Significant' spring storm could dump up to 20 centimetres of snow in parts of Sask.
A “significant” spring snowstorm could bring upwards of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to parts of central and southern Saskatchewan Tuesday night and into Thursday.
-
Saskatchewan, New Brunswick announce nuclear power partnership
Saskatchewan and New Brunswick have entered a formal partnership on small modular reactor (SMR) development.
-
Federal workers to strike Wednesday if union, government don't reach a deal
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike the next day.
Winnipeg
-
Human remains found in Point Douglas, homicide unit investigating
Human remains have been found in Point Douglas, prompting an investigation from the Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit.
-
'Significant' snow storm coming to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada
Though we are well into spring, the winter weather is here for a little bit longer in Manitoba
-
Winnipeg police cruiser damaged in downtown crash
A Winnipeg police cruiser was one of the cars damaged in a downtown Winnipeg crash over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames 'mutually part ways' with Brad Treliving following playoff elimination
Brad Treliving will not return as the Calgary Flames' general manager next season.
-
Woman in serious condition after early morning stabbing
Police are on scene in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Monterey Park, where they say a woman was stabbed.
-
Federal workers to strike Wednesday if union, government don't reach a deal
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike the next day.
Edmonton
-
Campuses warned about release of sexual offender last charged in February
A man sent to jail in February for following women on post-secondary campuses while masturbating was recently released, Edmonton police are warning the public.
-
Federal workers to strike Wednesday if union, government don't reach a deal
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike the next day.
-
Ottawa seeks better reporting on environmental emergencies after Kearl oilsands leak
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is taking the first step toward an improved reporting process for environmental emergencies following a leak of wastewater from an oilsands mine in Alberta that wasn't made public for nine months.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect arrested, vehicle located after woman in her 60s killed in Toronto hit-and-run
Toronto police have located a vehicle and arrested a suspect believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in Toronto.
-
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
-
Ontario to get first pass at selling unused school property for housing, long-term care
Ontario unveiled new legislation Monday with the goal of modernizing Ontario’s education systemwhile also giving the government the ability to sell or revamp unused school property for other priorities such as housing.
Ottawa
-
PSAC announces general strike beginning Wednesday
A general strike involving more than 155,000 public servants across Canada will begin on Wednesday if no deal is reached at the bargaining table, the head of the country's largest public sector union announced Monday.
-
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 155,000 federal workers will go on strike Wednesday morning if a deal is not reached with the federal government.
-
Federal government announces 5-year, $470M partnership with Ericsson facilities in Ottawa, Montreal
The federal government has announced a five-year research and development partnership with Ericsson Canada that would see hundreds of jobs created at facilities in Ottawa and Montreal.
Vancouver
-
Man who allegedly stole Ford F-350 and went on dangerous-driving-spree in custody: Mission RCMP
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Mission, B.C., after Mounties say he went on a destructive joyriding-spree with a stolen truck over the weekend.
-
Vancouver firefighters work quickly to extinguish blaze in Gastown
Firefighters in Vancouver battled a blaze in the Gastown area Monday morning.
-
Woman sexually assaulted on escalator in downtown Vancouver, suspect arrested: police
A Vancouver man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at the Granville SkyTrain Station Sunday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Quebec boy breathing on his own after court-ordered extubation
The Quebec child who was extubated following a court ruling earlier this year is breathing on his own and will return home on Monday, according to his mother.
-
Quebec man sentenced to 13 years in kidnapping of American couple
A judge sentenced a Quebec man to 13 years in prison on Monday for helping to kidnap a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York and hold them for ransom in connection with a botched multimillion-dollar cocaine deal.
-
Authorities urge Quebec residents to be prepared for flooding
Residents in various regions of Quebec are preparing for flooding that may be as bad as those in 2017 and 2019 as ice and snow thaw and April rains begin. Montreal fire department chief Martin Guilbault said residents should plan ahead and have emergency kits with batteries, radios, and other necessities in addition to connecting with someone who is able to host in case an evacuation order is given.
Vancouver Island
-
New overpass on Pat Bay highway to begin construction this spring
Work will soon begin on a new $76.8 million overpass project on the Patricia Bay highway (Highway 17) on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C.'s response to tiny homes resolution elicits disappointment
Local elected representatives are disappointed in the province's response to appeals to address local government's concerns around supporting tiny homes as an affordable housing option.
-
Undercover investigation leads to 2 drugs arrests on Vancouver Island
A months-long undercover investigation on northern Vancouver Island led to the arrests of two men on drug trafficking charges, RCMP said Monday.
Atlantic
-
3rd anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting: 'A grieving process with anger'
As the third anniversary of the Nova Scotia mass shooting approaches, Tammy Oliver-McCurdie is preparing for a simple ritual to remind her of the loved ones she lost.
-
Early week rain and showers for Maritimes; Saint John River water levels rise
A round of April rain and showers crosses the Maritimes Monday night into Tuesday.
-
$64M lottery ticket sold in New Brunswick, largest win ever in Atlantic Canada
Atlantic Lottery is telling people in New Brunswick to check their tickets.
Northern Ontario
-
Video shows Sudbury police chasing wanted man on scooter
Sudbury police say the man arrested downtown after a wild chase on an electric scooter Saturday -- that was caught on video --was wanted on several charges related to an incident at Laurentian University last week.
-
House fire near Blind River leaves one person dead
A 54-year-old man injured in a house fire April 5 in Mississauga First Nation has died, police said Monday.
-
Northern Ont. man charged with drug trafficking, $7K in drugs, cash seized
A 63-year-old northern Ont. man accused of drug dealing has been arrested as police seize $4,500 in suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids.
London
-
Wortley Village café fire considered 'suspicious'
Damage is estimated at $2-million after crews responded to Black Walnut Bakery and Cafe around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
-
Gas leak in east London resolved
Homes in the area of Highbury Avenue and Calvin Street are being evacuated after a vehicle struck a house and a gas meter.
-
Rollercoaster spring weather expected in the Forest City
WEATHER I The stretch of summer-like weather with both sunshine and record-breaking warmth has come to an abrupt end. Unseasonably cool air has settled back into southern Ontario with showers and lake-effect rain.