Photos of the wreckage of Wednesday evening’s plane crash in northern Saskatchewan show a line of downed trees and an aircraft nearly split in half.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada published the three photos Friday, about a day after investigators arrived at the crash site.

The West Wind Aviation plane went down shortly after takeoff from Fond du Lac.

Multiple people were injured — five with serious enough injuries to require air ambulance services — but no one has died and all 22 passengers and three crew members are accounted for, according to RCMP.

Officers found the aircraft less than a kilometre from the airstrip. The plane was headed to Stony Rapids.

The aircraft was equipped with a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder. Both recorders will be sent to the TSB’s lab in Ottawa for analysis, the government agency tweeted Thursday.

The twin-engine ATR-42 turboprop can accommodate 50 passengers, but most typically seats 42 people along with two crew. Manufactured in France and Italy, the aircraft is designed for short-haul flights.

West Wind Aviation, formed in 1983, operates from bases in Saskatoon, La Ronge and Stony Rapids, as well as in northern Saskatchewan. The company is First Nations and employee-owned, with Athabasca Basin Development the majority shareholder.

--- with files from The Canadian Press

