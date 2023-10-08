New Hockey Canada rules say players must wear 'minimum attire' in change rooms, showers

Changes are coming to hockey rinks across the country as Hockey Canada implements a new policy that bars players from fully undressing in change rooms.

Hockey Canada’s new policy requires athletes to wear a base layer at all times in the dressing room, and to use a bathroom stall or empty dressing room to change in or out of their base layer.

It also encourages athletes to wear “minimum attire” in the showers, including swimwear.

The policy applies to officials’ dressing rooms as well.

While the new rules took effect September 12, some local hockey organizations appear to have been caught by surprise.

Three local hockey associations declined to comment, but said no direction was given regarding the new policy.

Hockey Saskatchewan says it is aware of the policy, but asked for further questions to be directed to Hockey Canada.

In a statement, Hockey Canada says the rules were implemented to “enhance the safety of all participants through proper supervision and minimum attire requirements.”

“All participants have the right to utilize the dressing room or [an] appropriate and equivalent dressing environment based on their gender identity, religious beliefs, body image concerns, and/or other reasons related to their individual needs.”

Hockey Canada said it recognizes parents’ concerns around athletes remaining in their gear following an ice time, but the policy does not prohibit participants from changing in their base layer, or showering at the rink, by changing in and out of clothes using a private bathroom stall or empty dressing room.

The policy also states that two trained, screened adults must be in dressing rooms, or be just outside the dressing room with the door open.

All “team talks” before or after ice times must be done with all players in the room.

It also prohibits violence or videos, photos or voice recordings in the dressing room.