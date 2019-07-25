

CTV Saskatoon





Midtown Plaza celebrated the official opening of its new food court on Thursday.

The space is located on the upper level of the mall, filling the vacancy of what used to be the Sears department store.

Midtown calls the space contemporary and welcoming with natural light and comfortable seating.

Among the new food options, shoppers will find a Bourbon Street Grill, Pi Co., and Mia Pasta.

The space also has 25 per cent more seating.