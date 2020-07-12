Advertisement
New dates for SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Sunday, July 12, 2020 11:29AM CST
SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival (saskjazz.com)
REGINA -- New dates for the Sasktel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival have been announced.
The jazz festival will take place between July 9 and 18 of 2021 in Saskatoon.
Jazz festival promoters are celebrating by giving away an escape gardens pass for next summer’s festival.
Details to enter can be found on the festival's Facebook page, and the winner will be randomly selected on July 14 at 4 p.m