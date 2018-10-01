Premier Scott Moe’s leadership campaign promise of a new hospital in Prince Albert may mean renovations and expansion of the existing Victoria Hospital.

That’s frustrating for Prince Albert Northcote NDP MLA Nicole Rancourt, whose party has pointed to a recent request for proposals calling for redevelopment of the building.

“He made a promise in that leadership campaign that if elected as premier he would ensure that Prince Albert gets a new hospital.”

The Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Ministry of Health have been planning the redevelopment of the hospital since 2010. They say their plans have always focused on development of the existing building and the promise of more provincial funding didn’t change that.

But the eight years of planning won’t go to waste if a new structure is built. The plans can be used in the planning and construction of a new hospital according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

A statement released on behalf of Moe confirms the redevelopment of the Prince Albert hospital will be the next major capital investment in health care and will be funded 100 per cent by the province.

There is no timeline on when a decision will be made, but both a new structure and developing the existing structure are options being considered.