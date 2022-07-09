Multiple tornadoes confirmed in Saskatchewan after active weather filled Friday

Environment Canada confirmed to CTV News that four tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan on Friday.

The only reports of damage were in the Blaine Lake region. Several Saskatchewan residents took to social media to post about funnel clouds in their area.

A photo shared on Twitter by Jeff Wizniak showed a funnel cloud developing near Blaine Lake.

Unforgettable. My first Tornado and it was unforgettable. This was close to Blaine Lake, sk. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/7l9YoKbuQ4 — Jeff Wizniak (@WizniakJeff) July 9, 2022

A photo shared on Twitter by Jenny Hagan shows an apparent tornado near Paynton, a community southeast of Maidstone.

A photo shared by storm chaser Jenny Hagan shows an apparent tornado near Paynton, Sask. on July 8, 2022. (Twitter/@LostInSk)

The posts followed a tornado watch that Environment Canada issued for the City of Saskatoon and surrounding area.

The Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) alert was issued just after 1:30 p.m. Friday

Martensville, Warman, Rosthern, Delisle and Wakaw were also under a tornado watch.

A watch was also issued for the Battlefords, Unity, Maidstone and St. Walburg. It was upgraded to a tornado warning before 4:30 p.m.

The Red Cross advises people to have a plan in place before a tornado hits.

If you find yourself in the middle of a storm when a tornado forms, finding a safe place away from windows, doors and external walls is essential. If you’re outside, the Red Cross recommends laying flat in a ditch.

Tornadoes can happen quickly, so the City of Saskatoon has advised residents to know what to watch out for. Severe thunderstorm conditions can lead to tornado activity, according to the City.

Another indication of potential tornadoes is if the sky appears dark with green or yellow clouds. A rumbling or whistling sound can also indicate a tornado is near.

Listen for public safety announcements before leaving your safe shelter space, the Red Cross said on its website. The organization said its important to check with officials before entering your home, if there has been storm damage.