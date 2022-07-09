Multiple fires in Saskatoon prompt police investigation

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) was kept busy in the early hours of Saturday.

Crews responded to four fires between 12:20 and 2:30 a.m. on July 9, according to an SFD media release.

The first was a dumpster fire on the 3100 block of 33rd Street West. Crews were able to put the fire out. Damage has been estimated at $500.

Crews responded to a second dumpster fire about 45 minutes later on the 500 block of Avenue H South. Damage was estimated at again $500.

Fire crews were called out to a fence fire on the 600 block of Avenue K South at 1:49 a.m. They were able to extinguish the fire. Damage was estimated at $200.

Crews were then called to a shed fire on the 800 block of Avenue H South around 2:25 a.m. When they arrived the shed fire had spread to two vehicles in the area. It was brought under control by 2:42 a.m. The damage was estimated at $25,000.

The fire investigator believes that all fires were started with an open flame device like a torch.

Fire crews responded to a similar incident on July 7 in the 900 block of Avenue H South. A garage fire in the area caused about $5,000 in damages. Investigators say the fire was suspicious.

Saskatoon police will be taking over the investigation of all the fires.

Anyone with information about the suspicious fires have been asked to contact Saskatoon Police