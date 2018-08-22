A semi-truck and motorhome were involved in a highway collision northeast of Saskatoon Wednesday evening.

RCMP says the collision happened at the intersection of highway #2 and highway #41. STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene. There is no word on the extent of injuries.

Traffic was re-routed through parking lots at the intersection, though restrictions have since been lifted.

