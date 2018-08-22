Motorhome and semi-truck involved in highway collision near Wakaw
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 11:14PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 23, 2018 6:33AM CST
A semi-truck and motorhome were involved in a highway collision northeast of Saskatoon Wednesday evening.
RCMP says the collision happened at the intersection of highway #2 and highway #41. STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene. There is no word on the extent of injuries.
Traffic was re-routed through parking lots at the intersection, though restrictions have since been lifted.
