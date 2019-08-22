

CTV News Saskatoon





A 27-year-old Saskatoon man faces several charges following an incident involving a motorcycle evading police.

Around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, a patrol vehicle was travelling in the area of 33rd Street and Avenue W when a motorcycle sped past, police say.

The officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Avenue P and 33rd Street, however the motorcycle driver turned around and sped away, according to police.

Police say the Air Support Unit spotted the motorcycle driving dangerously, travelling on the sidewalk and on the wrong side of the road before entering a garage in the 2000 block of Main Street.

Officers on the ground arrived to take the operator into custody as he attempted to exit the garage. The driver was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine and was in possession of bear spray, police say.