Motor vehicle collision shuts down Millar Ave and 71st St. E. in Saskatoon
Motorists in Saskatoon are advised to avoid the area of Millar Avenue and 71st Street East following a motor vehicle collision Friday afternoon.
Saskatoon police and first responders are on scene investigating the accident.
Details regarding the cause of the collision and any potential injuries remain unknown at this time.
Police urge motorists to find alternate routes and avoid the area completely if possible.
Police said they will provide an update when further information becomes available.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump complains about his teleprompters at a scorching Las Vegas rally
Former U.S. president Donald Trump rallied voters in the scorching heat of Las Vegas, at points telling his supporters to ask for help if needed and appearing irritable with the teleprompters that he said were not working.
CN, Amtrak cancel summer passenger train service between Montreal and New York
No passenger trains are set to run between Montreal and New York City until September amid maintenance work on the track.
$4.8M listing in B.C. includes a house, a ferry and Canada’s only floating pub
A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.
Capital gains proposal to be presented to Parliament on Monday, Freeland says
The Liberal government plans to take the first legislative step Monday toward increasing the inclusion rate on capital gains.
Investigation underway after fire destroys historic west Toronto church, Group of Seven murals
An investigation his now underway after a historic church in Toronto's Little Portugal area was completely destroyed by a four-alarm fire on Sunday.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has an opinion on political correctness in comedy: 'It's just good to be vigilant'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus responded to her 'Seinfeld' co-star Jerry Seinfeld's comments on cancel culture and political correctness.
Police say 2 women tried to lure boy into van in southeast Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
Woman charged after entering Chatham home, asking about resident's children
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
France President Macron calls snap election after defeat in EU vote
French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he was dissolving the National Assembly and calling a snap legislative election after his party suffered a heavy defeat in elections for the European Parliament.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Wind phone used as tool to communicate with deceased or lost family members
A new phone booth now stands outside of Regina’s Lakeview United Church. This particular phone is called a wind phone, and it is intended to be a way to communicate with a loved one who has died or is missing.
-
'An inspiration': Book launch held for 101-year-old Regina author
With the release of two new books on Sunday, 101-year-old Regina author Kay Parley is proving that dreams don’t fade as we age.
-
Teddy Bears Anonymous annual BBQ for Bears raises over $10,000
The Teddy Bears Anonymous 16th annual BBQ for Bears raised over $10,000 on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
First Nations youth build house in the Dominican Republic
First Nations teenagers say building a house for someone in need was a life-changing experience.
-
-
More than 100 volunteers transforming former landfill into forest
Winnipeggers got their hands dirty this weekend planting one thousand trees, shrubs, and other plants.
Edmonton
-
Man in hospital after being shot by police in central Edmonton: EPS
A man is in hospital after he was shot by police early Sunday morning in McCauley.
-
Police say 2 women tried to lure boy into van in southeast Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
-
Panthers say they will play better in Game 2 as Oilers ready to bounce back
There will be no relaxing, the Panthers — 3-0 winners in the Cup opener — insisted on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Autopsy confirms death of 16-year-old teen was homicide
An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed that the death of a 16-year-old teenage boy in Forest Lawn was a homicide.
-
Calgarians continue to cut water consumption over weekend: Gondek
Calgarians continued to conserve water Saturday as city residents contended with a major water main break that remains days away from being fixed.
-
Hundreds of firefighters climb 1,370 steps to raise money for Wellspring Alberta.
More than 500 firefighters from around Alberta, across Canada and internationally donned modified gear Sunday and participated in the 10th annual firefighter stair climb challenge at Brookfield Place in Calgary.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police expand online options for reporting less serious crimes
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
-
Lethbridge veterans mark the 80th anniversary of Battle of Normandy
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
-
High winds, warm temperatures result in fire ban for Lethbridge's river valley
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
Toronto
-
Investigation underway after fire destroys historic west Toronto church, Group of Seven murals
An investigation his now underway after a historic church in Toronto's Little Portugal area was completely destroyed by a four-alarm fire on Sunday.
-
Calgary man charged with impaired driving after collision closes Toronto Highway 401 collectors for hours
A 28-year-old man from Calgary is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after crashing the tractor-trailer he was driving on Highway 401 in Toronto on Sunday morning.
-
These are the top candidates running for mayor in Mississauga and what they are promising
Mississauga voters are set to go to the polls June 10 in a special byelection to choose a new mayor. There are 16 candidates registered to run in the election, but a few have been polling high enough to be contenders. Here's a look at the top candidates in the race and their key promises.
Ottawa
-
3 injured after 3-vehicle crash on Prince of Wales Dr.
Three people were injured after a crash involving three vehicles in Barrhaven on Sunday afternoon.
-
Ottawa public health resources 'not sufficient' as city sees uptick in infectious diseases: report
A report finds significant increases in a variety of infections in 2023 when compared to data averaged out from 2017 to 2019.
-
Here's how to defeat burnout at the workplace
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
Montreal
-
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins third straight Canadian F1 Grand Prix in Montreal
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his third straight Canadian F1 Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday, holding off McLaren's Lando Norris and George Russell of Mercedes.
-
'It will not happen again,' Montreal mayor wants answers after terrasses closed on Grand Prix weekend
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante would like a post-mortem by Monday after fire department officials told a number of restaurants to close their terrasses on Friday night during one of the busiest nights of the year.
-
A Pentagon-funded Quebec mining project does not meet with unanimous approval in Duhamel
Residents of Quebec's Outaouais and Laurentides regions fear that a mining project near the municipality of Duhamel will harm the environment.
Vancouver
-
'Seeing the plane sink right before our eyes' SeaBus crew recounts moment float plane crashed
Visibility was excellent on a clear sunny Saturday in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, when a SeaBus captain spotted a float plane lying awkwardly in the water.
-
‘We haven’t completely stopped’: Update on search for climbers missing near Squamish, B.C.
Squamish Search and Rescue provided a brief update Saturday evening on the status of their efforts to find three mountaineers who have been missing for more than a week.
-
$4.8M listing in B.C. includes a house, a ferry and Canada’s only floating pub
A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.
Kelowna
-
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Vancouver Island
-
North Saanich, B.C., home destroyed in fire
No one was injured, but a home was destroyed and its residents displaced after a fire in North Saanich early Sunday morning.
-
$4.8M listing in B.C. includes a house, a ferry and Canada’s only floating pub
A property on B.C.’s Protection Island has hit the market for $4.8 million – but the asking price includes much more than the four-bedroom, five-bathroom waterfront home.
-
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
London
-
Police seek suspect in London arson investigation
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fatal fire in Tillsonburg
One person has died in a house fire in Tillsonburg, Ont.
-
Forest City Road Races adds cash prizes in 42nd year
The 42nd annual Forest City Road Races proved to be the running event's biggest yet.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Accidental car seizure, Hells Angels, rats in Waterloo
An accidental car seizure by the Bank of Canada, a raid at a Hells Angels clubhouse, and rats spotted in Uptown Waterloo round out the top stories of the week.
-
Local search and rescue trainer uses new AI underwater lifesaving technology
A new AI device is helping local search and rescue teams cut down their search time significantly.
-
'Was told I'd never run again': OPP officer leads the pack at fundraising run in Paris, Ont.
OPP officer Dylan McKinnon has gone from being told he'd never run again to finishing his own cancer research fundraising event.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins mobile home owners being forced to move, but have nowhere to go
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
-
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
-
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in was involved in a collision with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
Atlantic
-
N.B. organization focuses on helping foster families province-wide
Fostering Closet NB looks to help foster families across New Brunswick by providing free supplies for children and youth who are in care.
-
Fire destroys historic sawmill in southwestern N.S.
A historic sawmill and museum on the Meteghan River in Digby County was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
-
Art Gallery of Nova Scotia re-opens with two new exhibitions
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS) re-opened its doors this weekend after six months of building maintenance.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.