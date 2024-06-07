SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Motor vehicle collision shuts down Millar Ave and 71st St. E. in Saskatoon

    Motorists in Saskatoon are advised to avoid the area of Millar Avenue and 71st Street East following a motor vehicle collision Friday afternoon.

    Saskatoon police and first responders are on scene investigating the accident.

    Details regarding the cause of the collision and any potential injuries remain unknown at this time.

    Police urge motorists to find alternate routes and avoid the area completely if possible.

    Police said they will provide an update when further information becomes available.

