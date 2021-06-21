SASKATOON -- Saskatoon's John A Macdonald Road is one step closer to having a new name.

Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton presented a motion at Monday's Governance and Priorities Committee meeting that would start the process of having the road renamed.

The motion says it's a way to acknowledge the ongoing harm the community experienced because of residential schools and the role Canada's first prime minister played in the residential school system.

The motion passed at committee unanimously - but not everyone living on the road is on board with the move just yet.

“All your banking or your pet veterinarian tags, they all have to be changed,” resident Dan Norton said.

“And it all comes down to the John A residents, not people that are two blocks over this way, or two blocks over there. They're willing to say yes, because they have no work involved to make this change happen.”

Kirton's motion will now go to the next City Council meeting where it will have to pass for the renaming process to continue.